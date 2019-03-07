New SimplyGo system to let bank cards double up as public transport travel cards

SINGAPORE - Commuters with Mastercard contactless bank cards can use it to pay for public transport rides under a new system to be launched on April 4.

The SimplyGo platform will do away with the need to top up stored-value cards, with fares for rides reflected in commuters' credit or debit card bills, just like their retail purchases.

Visa card holders will get the same convenience later this year, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Thursday (March 7).

"With SimplyGo, commuters will have the option of carrying one less card for transport and not having to do card top-ups," said Dr Janil.

SimplyGo has been on trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Mastercard since March 2017, under its previous name Account-Based Ticketing.

There will be no additional fees to use the system.

Commuters interested in SimplyGo can register for an account and link their compatible bank cards on the TransitLink SimplyGo Portal, which is available online (simplygo.com.sg), or via the TL SimplyGo mobile app.

Commuters can keep track of their travel expenditure and history through their accounts.

Those without contactless bank cards can upgrade their existing travel cards - such as concession cards and ez-link - to tap into the SimplyGo system by the end of the year. LTA said more details of this will be announced later.