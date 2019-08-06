Parliament: New Home Team agency to come up with cutting-edge technology to help fight crime

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to establish a new statutory board in December this year that will group all the scientific and technological resources of its various departments under one roof.

The move will boost the capabilities of the Home Team as cutting-edge technology is developed and used, among other things, to fight crime, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo when she presented the Home Team Science and Technology Agency Bill for debate in Parliament on Tuesday (Aug 6).

The new Home Team Science and Technology Agency will also be known as HTX, with "X" symbolising the agency's role as a force multiplier, she added.

It will focus on such areas as surveillance, forensics, chemicals, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats, as well as robotics and unmanned systems.

"HTX will build cutting-edge and transformative capabilities that will augment the Home Team far beyond our 27,000 regular and 54,000 National Service and volunteer officers," she said.

The agency was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat who as Finance Minister unveiled it in his Budget speech in February.

Mrs Teo said the agency will initially be staffed by about 1,300 science and technology officers from the different Home Team departments.

In presenting the Bill for debate, she spelt out how the HTX would support the Home Team.

With emergency calls, for instance, artificial intelligence (AI) could help call dispatchers by transcribing and logging the calls.

"With almost 200,000 emergency calls each year, such technology will significantly reduce the time needed to process calls," she said.

Besides emergency calls, robotics and unmanned systems could be used to reduce the risk exposure of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers responding to incidents.

Mrs Teo said the Pumper Firefighting Machine - a firefighting robot that can be controlled remotely - has been successfully deployed for operations at the frontline.

The HTX will work with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on its New Clearance Concept (NCC), which promises greater convenience for travellers without compromising security.

She said the NCC, to be launched in 2022, will need to incorporate several different domains of technology, including the capturing of biometric information and the use of smart sensors, like cameras, to identify persons of interest.

It will also tap data science and AI algorithms to work on information integrated from various sources, including passenger information from airlines.

Beyond systems and solutions, she said the HTX will better enable Home Team departments to adopt a "One Home Team approach" in joint operations to respond to a terror incident, for example.

Technology could allow for a sense-making platform for the departments to have a common picture of a situation, drawing feeds from sources such as officers responding to the incident, data from the islandwide sensors on the ground, and media reports.

Mrs Teo said the HTX will add to the whole-of-government approach in building up engineering expertise in the public service. It will also be able to build new capabilities for other government agencies that have similar technological needs as the Home Team.

"Having a single agency in the Home Team to develop systems and solutions will ensure coherent technical architecture and interoperability across our many systems.

"This will also enable greater synergies to be reaped," said Mrs Teo.