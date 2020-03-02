Parliament: MPs urge more support for workers and SMEs

SINGAPORE - More initiatives are needed to help workers stay employable and relevant in a rapidly changing and uncertain economy.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also need support to scale up, innovate and go international, said MPs in Parliament on Monday (March 2).

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) asked how efforts to grow the economy would translate into good outcomes for workers, adding that there must be greater effort at localisation to support Singapore's competitiveness and workforce sustainability.

"I suggest that companies be encouraged to set localisation targets for their workforce," he said.

"The ministry should consider expanding Capability Transfer Programme and providing more resources to support the transfer of capabilities from foreign employees who are already employed in Singapore to local workers, with the aim of localising jobs.

"The foreign specialists that they bring in should mentor Singaporeans to take over or share the role."

He added that funding support for the programme should also be expanded to include salary and training support for local specialists, as well as Singaporean trainees on overseas attachments.

Mr Henry Kwek (Nee Soon GRC) and Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) asked how workers could remain employable and industry-relevant, especially those who are mature and mid-career workers in their 40s and above.

"How can the Government support and incentivise more firms, especially SMEs, to invest in training and redesigning jobs for workers?" Mr Kwek said, noting that upskilling is easier for larger firms.

This is especially vital as SMEs transform, adapt to Industry 4.0 and scale up overseas.

Mr Saktiandi noted that companies entering a new market can feel lost even with the funding they receive, and asked if there would be enhanced support for them.

Mr Teo Ser Luck (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) said heartland enterprises in particular also need help to navigate today's economy.

Recent efforts had been aimed at upgrading the surroundings and facilities to capture foot traffic, but more could be done to help these SMEs with their software, such as inventory systems, financial planning and online initiatives, he said.

Beyond firms and manpower, MPs also had questions about Singapore's free trade agreements (FTAs) and their benefits.

Mr Teo asked how FTAs could be used more effectively to benefit firms, especially in difficult times like the coronavirus outbreak, while Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera asked about the processes undertaken before and after FTAs are signed, including whether the impact of FTAs on Singapore's economy is reviewed, and how firms can provide feedback on FTA-related matters.

Ms Cheryl Chan (Fengshan SMC), Nominated MP Anthea Ong and Mr Perera also raised questions about how climate challenges will impact Singapore's economy and energy resources.

Ms Chan asked how Singapore could prepare its economy for the impact of climate change and reduce its carbon emissions in a sustainable manner, while Ms Ong asked if the Government would consider developing a plan to reduce reliance on high-carbon risk sectors before 2030.

Noting that Singapore is dependent on its neighbours for the import of natural gas, which is its primary energy resource, Mr Perera asked about the Government's measures to safeguard energy security, and if liquefied natural gas imports could help plug the gap should Indonesia stop its exports in the near future.

"We should also take this opportunity to improve the renewal portion of our power generation mix," he said.