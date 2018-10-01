Parliament: Ministerial salary structure totally transparent, no hidden components or perks, says DPM Teo

SINGAPORE - All the bonuses paid to an entry-level minister form part of his $1.1 million annual salary norm, and are not in addition to that amount, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said in Parliament on Monday (Oct 1).

Mr Teo also said that all the components of a political office holder's annual salary are set out in the 2012 White Paper on "Salaries for a Capable and Committed Government". This was submitted by an independent committee after it held extensive consultation with MPs and the public.

In setting out how ministerial salaries are calculated, Mr Teo also noted that the Workers' Party had in 2012 endorsed the three principles on ministerial salaries set out in the White Paper.

He also pointed out that the opposition party's proposed pay formula would have resulted in essentially the same total annual salary for an entry-level minister as that recommended by the independent committee.

DPM Teo's extensive explanation of the components of a minister's pay comes in the wake of falsehoods about the issue resurfacing recently.

The claims that have been made online in the past month include accusations that the Government is not upfront about how ministerial salaries are calculated, and that the Prime Minister is being paid $2.2 million a year as a base salary, excluding bonuses, and that he earns a total of $4.5 million.

Mr Teo explained ministerial salaries consist of fixed and variable components.

The fixed pay comprises the monthly salary and 13th month Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance.

The variable components of the annual salary comprise individual performance bonus, national bonus and the annual variable component.

Together, these variable components constitute 35 per cent of the total norm annual pay, with the fixed pay being 65 per cent.

All the components - fixed pay plus variable pay, including any and all bonuses - add up to form the norm level of $1.1 million for an entry-level (MR4) minister.

"The salary structure is totally transparent. There are no hidden salary components or perks," Mr Teo said.

He also explained that the Prime Minister's salary does not have an individual performance bonus, as there is no one to assess his individual performance.

But to keep to the principle of making a significant part of the Prime Minister's total pay subject to performance, that is 35 per cent, his variable pay has twice the national bonus compared to other ministers, to reflect national outcomes, in place of the individual performance bonus.

The independent Committee recommended in 2012 that the Prime Minister's total norm annual salary should be two times that of an entry-level minister, or $2.2 million.

This includes all components, including his national bonus, and there are no salary components or perks beyond this, Mr Teo added.

The ministerial salary structure and benchmark have not changed since 2012, he said, because the Government decided not to adjust salaries even though the MR4 benchmark had increased by 9 per cent.

Between 2013 to 2017, the national bonus ranged between 3.4 and 4.9 months, with the average over the five years being 4.1 months, he said.

For performance bonus, the range was from three to six months each year, with the average across all the political office holders over five years at 4.3 months.

As for the annual variable component, the range was 0.95 to 1.5 months over the period, and the average over five years was 1.3 months.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong is not a member of the Cabinet, Mr Teo reiterated. So, ESM Goh has not received a ministerial salary since he retired from the Cabinet in May 2011, Mr Teo said.

In wrapping up his reply to Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), Mr Teo said the issue is a difficult one to talk about.

"It is an emotional one. There are misconceptions sometimes deliberately propagated. It is easily politicised."