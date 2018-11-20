Parliament: Laws to protect workers' rights expanded to cover all employees

SINGAPORE - The law that protects workers' rights was expanded on Tuesday (Nov 20), so that all private sector employees here will enjoy rights such as paid sick leave and timely payment of salary.

The changes to the Employment Act (EA) will take effect in April next year. Previously, it covered only workers who earned up to $4,500.

With the expansion, all employees, including professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), will get the right to such employment terms as a minimum of seven to 14 days of annual leave, paid public holidays and sick leave, timely payment of salary and statutory protection against wrongful dismissal.

Public servants, domestic workers and seafarers will continue to be excluded from the EA as they are covered separately under other laws.

The expanded law will also cover more workers under the section known as Part IV.

This section provides rank-and-file workers with additional protection related to working hours, payment for overtime work and rest days.

With the expansion of the EA, an additional 100,000 workers will be covered under Part IV, as the monthly salary threshold for non-workmen has been increased from $2,500 to $2,600.

Non-workmen are rank-and-file white-collar workers.

Related Story Major change to Employment Act will see more PMEs covered

Related Story Labour market flexibility needed if Singapore Inc is to thrive

Related Story First review of Employment Act in six years

Part IV will continue to apply to workmen - manual or blue-collar workers - earning up to $4,500 a month.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the Employment (Amendment) Bill, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said the changes were made to reflect the changing profile of Singapore's labour force and local employment practices.

A review was therefore timely to ensure the EA remains relevant, she said.

Back in 1968 when the law was first introduced, managers and executives were a very small part of the workforce, she noted.

"There was little need to cover them under the EA. It was more than 40 years later that we started covering some managers and executives in 2009," she said.

"Today, with the proportion of PMETs rising and expected to make up two-thirds of our local workforce by 2030, it is timely to make a more fundamental change to the coverage of the EA."

This was why the salary cap of $4,500 was removed, so that all employees in Singapore will be covered by core provisions under the EA.

This will benefit an additional 430,000 managers and executives.