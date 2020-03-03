Parliament: Heartland enterprises to be upgraded under new programme

SINGAPORE - Heartland enterprises or "mom-and-pop" shops may be considered traditional businesses of a bygone era.

But these neighbourhood businesses may soon be getting a new lease of life, thanks to the Heartland Enterprise Upgrading Programme announced in Parliament by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat on Tuesday (March 3).

The programme, which will be launched by mid-2020, will provide support for merchants' associations to transform and rejuvenate precincts.

The associations can receive support from Enterprise Singapore, the Housing Board and the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS) to develop and implement four-year action plans.

These plans will cover the upgrading of common area infrastructure, organising placemaking activities and the upgrading of enterprises and workers.

Mr Chee said: "For 2020, I have challenged the HECS to achieve a 'triple five' target - to partner at least five new precincts, in addition to the three they are supporting currently; to help 200 enterprises with their transformation and digitalisation, five times more than the 40 last year; and to train 1,000 workers and shop owners, five times more than the 200 last year."

Last year, the centre supported merchants' associations in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Chong Pang in rejuvenation efforts ranging from an e-marketplace for merchants to broadcasting Chinese New Year festivities on social media.

With the new programme, merchants' associations will also get more funding support.

For instance, the funding for placemaking activities will be increased from 50 per cent to 70 per cent, and cover a wider range of activities and costs.

Support for the upgrading of common areas will also be raised from 80 per cent to 90 per cent, reducing the costs for shop owners.

Currently, under HDB's Revitalisation of Shops scheme, shop owners can get funding help for renovation and to carry out promotional events. However, the support of all shop owners is required for upgrading to proceed.

Mr Chee said the Government is studying easing the requirements, for instance, to allow works to begin if 75 per cent of shop owners express support.

Merchants' associations in heartland precincts can apply for the programme. For a start, three associations will be supported under the programme.

Each precinct can expect to receive up to $4.5 million in funding from the HDB and Enterprise Singapore, depending on the number and type of shops at each precinct.