Parliament: Additional support for newborns to help aspiring parents with expenses during Covid-19

SINGAPORE - There will be additional support for newborns, to help aspiring parents who have postponed their plans to have children due to the financial uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

This one-off support measure comes on top of the Baby Bonus Cash Gift, which provides eligible parents up to $10,000 in benefits, he said in a ministerial statement on Monday (Oct 5).

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who looks after population matters, will share more details on this soon, he added.

In his statement, Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance, pledged to continue supporting households amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial aid under support schemes will continue to flow to households in the coming months, he said.

In October alone, for instance, eligible households will receive more rebates on their utility bills through the goods and services tax voucher U-Save scheme.

They will also get the first tranche of grocery vouchers and rebates on service and conservancy charges.

Eligible lower-income workers will also receive the next tranche of Workfare Special Payment in October - a $3,000 cash payout that will be given in two equal parts, he said.