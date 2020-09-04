Parliament: Govt agrees in principle to live-stream Parliament sittings, will study details

SINGAPORE - The Government has agreed in principle to live-stream parliamentary proceedings, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran.

He told the House on Friday (Sept 4) that his ministry will study the technical and implementation details.

While he said the Government still holds its earlier reservations about live streaming, he noted that global and technological trends have made online streaming commonplace and seen legislatures in other countries live-streaming proceedings.

"Parliament is a forum for serious debate on national issues. The debate in Parliament should be vigorous, but the tone should be sober," Mr Iswaran said.

"An element of cut-and-thrust is unavoidable, even necessary, because Members want to show Singaporeans that their concerns are expressed, and questions asked and answered in Parliament.

"However, it is equally important that Members come to grips with the issues and their complexities and not simply play to the gallery. Live broadcasts risk compromising this."

He added: "Our aim, as always, will be to achieve transparency, accountability and accessibility while preserving the integrity and dignity of parliamentary proceedings."