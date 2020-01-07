Parliament: Government e-Gazette to be free to public by end-January, says Iswaran

SINGAPORE - By end-January, all publications on the Government e-Gazette website will be made available to the public for free, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran.

In a written parliamentary reply to Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera on Monday (Jan 6), Mr Iswaran said this includes publications that have been published for more than five days.

The e-Gazette is published daily and includes mainly legislative documents such as government Bills and Acts.

Currently, the public can access documents on the website for five days, after which a paid subscription is needed to access the online archive.

This was an agreement between the Government and the licensed publisher, Toppan Leefung Pte Ltd, since 1998 when the website was implemented, explained Mr Iswaran.

The company imposes subscription fees to recover the costs of systems procurement, maintenance and operations.

But this arrangement has been reviewed, as citizens now get most of their information online, he said, adding: "Government notices should be made more easily accessible to the public."

Government legislation is also available for free on the Singapore Statutes website hosted by the Attorney-General's Chambers.