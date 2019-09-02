Parliament: Singapore in race to attract a small group of highly-skilled professionals who are in big demand globally, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - A global race is on to attract a small group of highly-skilled tech professionals in such fields as artificial intelligence and cyber security, and "if Singapore sits back and does nothing, we will almost certainly be left behind", said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Sept 2).

Already, Thailand, China and France are wooing these talent, he added, citing how both France and Thailand have special visa programmes to make it easier for tech talents to work in their countries.

Mr Chan was giving the reasons for the new Tech@SG programme, which will facilitate technology companies to hire foreign talent, in his reply to labour MP Patrick Tay (West Coast GRC) who had asked whether there was a need for it.

"If Singapore sits back and does nothing, we will almost certainly be left behind. We have only a small window to build a critical mass of high-end professionals, start- ups and companies," he said.

"There will only be a few such nodes globally. How we do today will decide whether we make it as a tech hub, or not. We must move now, and move fast."

He also said Singapore needs to complement its workforce with these skilled foreign professionals to meet the demand for tech professionals from companies here as well as the Government.

Mr Chan warned that Singapore risks diminishing its "competitive edge" if it does not do so, adding that having workers from other countries will provide opportunities for as well as encourage Singaporeans to come up with new ideas.

"In a world where multi-sectoral, cross-discipline and cross-cultural teams are increasingly common, Singaporeans must learn how to work with people from all around the world," said Mr Chan.

"This will increase their competitiveness as individual employees and make them more attractive to employers."

Mr Chan also assured the House the Government is deeply cognisant of the fact that foreign talent is an emotionally-charged issue "because it concerns jobs and the kind of society we want to build in Singapore".

He added: "We will never stop putting Singaporeans at the heart of everything we do and will continue to develop every Singaporean to their fullest potential so that they can fulfil their aspirations and seize opportunities in Singapore and beyond".