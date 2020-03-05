Parliament: Electric motorbike riding licence to be tiered according to power

SINGAPORE - Electric motorcycles will be governed by a tiered licensing format which pegs rider eligibility to the vehicle's power - just like conventional motorbikes.

The Land Transport Authority announced on Thursday (March 5) that Class 2B licence holders will be able to ride electric models producing up to 15kW of power, while Class 2A holders will be able to ride models making up to 25kW. Class 2 holders can ride anything above 25kW.

This is similar to the current regime governing combustion engine bikes, with the tiers capped at engine displacements of 200cc, 400cc and above 400cc, respectively. Engine size is a proxy for power.

Road tax for electric motorcycles will be aligned with tax for conventional motorcycle models of an equivalent power output.

But on top of that, riders will have to pay a flat lump sum tax, like electric car owners. This tax is to offset the loss in fuel duty revenue.

Another change was announced to pave the way for the debut of electric two-wheelers. From April 1, electric motorcycles with power ratings exceeding 10kW will be allowed on public roads.

Currently, only models producing no more than 10kW - or about 13.6hp - are allowed.

Also from April 1, electric motorcycles with a top speed of 50kmh and above will be allowed on expressways.

Previously, electric two-wheelers were not allowed on highways because the only ones available here were scooters with a top speed of 50kmh, and were deemed too slow for highway traffic.

Their limited range was also a concern, as a stalled machine could pose safety issues.