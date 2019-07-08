Parliament: Electoral boundaries committee not set up yet

SINGAPORE - A committee that reviews the boundaries of electoral wards, one of the most telling signs an election is near, has not been appointed.

This update was given on Monday (July 8) in a written response to a parliamentary question by Mr Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), who asked Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong if the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee had been formed or when it will be set up.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, answering on behalf of PM Lee, said: "The Prime Minister has not yet appointed the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee."

The formation of the committee is generally taken as a strong indication that a general election is round the corner.

In 2015, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced its formation in July, in response to MPs' questions. This was two months after the committee had been appointed.

The committee completed its work and submitted its report on July 21 to PM Lee. The general election that year was called about a month later, on August 25.

The committee's work is to look at demographic changes to recommend the number and configuration of Group Representation Constituencies and Single Member Constituencies for the election.

It has typically taken between two and seven months to release its report on electoral boundary changes. The report is then submitted to the Government, and presented to Parliament.

In March, Mr Singh had also asked why the Government does not announce the committee's formation as a matter of practice.

Mr Chan had replied that the committee, made up of senior civil servants who are knowledgeable about demographic shifts as well as population statistics, must be allowed to focus on its work "away from unnecessary media attention or public pressures".