Parliament: Christopher De Souza and Jessica Tan elected as Deputy Speakers of Parliament

SINGAPORE - Parliament on Monday (Aug 31) elected Mr Christopher De Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) as Deputy Speakers of Parliament.

They are replacing Mr Charles Chong, who has retired from politics, and Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten).

Mr Chong had held the post for two terms since 2011, while Mr Lim had served in the role for one term since 2016.

As Deputy Speakers, Mr De Souza and Ms Tan will take over the responsibilities of Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin when he is not around.

These duties include presiding over parliamentary proceedings and regulating the time allotted to various MPs during debates.

The motion to elect the two fourth-term MPs as Deputy Speakers was moved by Deputy Leader of the House Zaqy Mohamad.