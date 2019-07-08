Parliament: Carbon caps, minimum effective tax rates may hit Singapore's hub status

SINGAPORE - Ongoing discussions to have minimum effective tax rates across countries will affect Singapore's competitiveness, while other issues like carbon caps will constrain the Republic's growth potential, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing told the House on Monday (July 8).

He said these are among emerging international rules that may affect the country's status as a global hub, and Singapore must navigate the situation very carefully to preserve its economic space.

The effective tax rate refers to the average rate paid by a corporation or an individual. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development released a consultation document earlier this year involving a proposal to ensure businesses operating internationally pay a minimum level of tax.

Apart from weathering immediate challenges, such as fallout from the trade dispute between the United States and China, Mr Chan noted in response to questions from six MPs that there is the need to also "navigate the more fundamental shifts in the global economy that will shape our medium- to long-term prospects".

Besides the emergence of new global rules, another shift involves the stresses to the multilateral trading system.

"The risks of economic balkanisation, where markets are fragmented and bifurcated, and where trade, talent and data flows are disrupted, have grown," he said, referring to the division of existing markets into smaller units.

"An increasingly protectionist global environment would reduce our access to markets."

On Monday, six MPs asked about the state of the economy. They included Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), who wanted to know the likely impact of the US-China trade war here, and Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), who asked which sectors are most vulnerable to the trade tensions.

Mr Chan said the US-China dispute, which has gone beyond retaliatory tariffs to areas such as restrictions on technology access and sales, is one of three key uncertainties Singapore faces.

The other two are the risks of a disorderly Brexit and political uncertainties of some regional economies, he added.

Mr Chan noted that the International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for global growth this year from 3.5 per cent to 3.3 per cent.

"These (uncertainties) have dampened consumer and business confidence," said Mr Chan. "Lower demand in our key export markets has in turn affected our outward-oriented sectors such as electronics, precision engineering and wholesale trade, whose performance remains weak."

But he reiterated that there are "pockets of strength", particularly in the information and communications sector which is expected to grow, given firms' robust demand for IT and digital solutions.

Education, health and social services are expected to remain resilient as well, and construction has turned around after three years of contraction. Employment in the labour market also continued to rise in the first quarter, he said.

Looking ahead, Singapore's economic outlook will be determined by how the US-China conflict develops - with prolonged tensions undermining global business and consumer confidence even further - as well as by how the Republic's major export markets perform.

While South-east Asia remains a "bright spark" and the US economy appears to be holding up, Mr Chan said China's economy could slow more sharply than expected due to the trade conflict, dampening its import demand from the region.

Responding to WP chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC), who asked how Singapore is managing the risk of a global trade war, and Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC), who wanted to know how the Government is cushioning its impact, Mr Chan outlined the country's three-pronged strategy.

First, Singapore will strengthen the fundamentals that have set it apart from competition, such as its stable political environment, pro-business qualities, as well as connectivity in supply chains and distribution networks. These include non-physical dimensions like finance and data.

Second, it will constantly refresh its business offerings to seize new opportunities.

For example, the country is developing new sectors such as agri-food, which can create new jobs in agriculture, and precision medicine, which uses data to more accurately predict, diagnose or treat diseases.

Third, Singapore will do its part to promote a conducive global and regional business environment, working with like-minded countries and companies.

This includes its efforts to co-develop international trade rules for the digital economy, as well as deepening and diversifying trade links through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which is set to form the world's largest free trade area.

"While there are clouds looming, we believe we are well-placed to weather the storm," said Mr Chan.

"Our economic fundamentals are sound, we are in a strong fiscal position, and we are making good progress in restructuring our economy."