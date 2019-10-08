Parliament Briefs: Electoral boundaries panel formed on Aug 1

Electoral boundaries panel formed on Aug 1

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) was formed on Aug 1, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

He was responding to a written question by Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), who had asked on what date in August this year the latest EBRC was formed.

On Sept 4, the Elections Department announced that the committee was convened in August, marking the first formal step towards a general election (GE), which must be held by April 2021.

In the past three GEs under Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the period between the announcement of the EBRC's formation and Polling Day has ranged between two and six months.

Ensuring materials are appropriate for schools

Some 32,000 copies of the "Get Smart With Sherlock" booklet on fake news have been printed and distributed to students of 29 schools, Communications and Information Minister S.Iswaran said.

Nominated MP Anthea Ong and Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera had asked how the Media Literacy Council ensures that its curriculum and materials are age-appropriate for schools, and how many copies of the booklet had gone out.

The council stopped distributing the guide in August, and advisories have been sent to the schools reiterating the intent for the guide to be used by parents.

"The public education work undertaken by the Media Literacy Council is an important part of (the Ministry of Communications and Information's) national effort to promote safe, secure and responsible online behaviour and consumption of media content," the minister added.