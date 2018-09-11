Parliament Briefs

Community hospitals' MC to be recognised

Community hospitals will be included in the list of approved medical institutions for hospitalisation leave, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday.

Currently, the Employment Act does not include such hospitals, which take in patients who are not critically ill but may require several weeks of rehabilitation.

This means the hospitalisation period in community hospitals is sometimes counted against the 14 days of medical leave that people may be entitled to for the year, instead of the 46-day hospitalisation leave entitlement, said Nominated MP K .Thanaletchimi, who asked the parliamentary question on the issue.

NS defaulters: 350 on average each year

An average of 350 people defaulted on national service each year over the past 10 years, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

They either failed to register or enlist, or did not return to Singapore after their exit permit expired.

In a written response, Dr Ng said Mindef sends registered mails to a defaulter's last known place of residence, makes house visits to his local addresses, and tries to trace him through schools he has attended.

About a third of defaulters were arrested or came forward to resolve their Enlistment Act offences.

Responding to a separate question, Dr Ng said physical exercises in the form of push-ups, sit-ups and foot drills, and non-physical punishment such as additional duties and weekend confinements, can be meted out to servicemen for disorderly behaviour and improper attire.

The Singapore Armed Forces' Joint Manpower Directive clearly states details like the number of repetitions allowed for specific exercises, he added.

Move to allow court to stop vexatious cases

The Supreme Court will be able to issue orders to stop a litigant from filing further documents in vexatious matters if a new Bill is passed.

The proposed law will give the High Court and Court of Appeal greater powers, such as issuing different types of civil restraint orders to control vexatious proceedings, which are groundless and may be initiated with the purpose of annoying or embarrassing the other party.