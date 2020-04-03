PAP, WP line-ups for new Sengkang GRC appear to be taking shape

The People's Action Party (PAP) looks set to contest the new Sengkang GRC at the general election with a line-up comprising labour chief Ng Chee Meng, political office-holders Lam Pin Min and Amrin Amin, and lawyer Raymond Lye.

Party insiders said Mr Amrin is set to be moved from Sembawang GRC to the new four-member group representation constituency (GRC).

He has been introducing Ms Mariam Jaafar, 43, to residents and grassroots members in his Woodlands ward, fuelling speculation that the Singapore managing director and partner for Boston Consulting Group will take his place in the ward for the upcoming polls.

On Tuesday, the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health posted several photographs on Facebook of himself and Ms Mariam. "She'll hit the ground running, and do her best to serve residents," he wrote in his post.

Mr Amrin declined to comment yesterday when asked if he will be moving to Sengkang GRC.

In an earlier reply to questions about Ms Mariam and whether he will be leaving Sembawang GRC, Mr Amrin said: "Looks like there are now six of us for a five-person GRC. So someone has to post out I guess."

The new Sengkang GRC will have 117,546 voters and consist of the Sengkang Central ward within Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, as well as Punggol East SMC and parts of the single-seat Sengkang West.

Mr Ng Chee Meng, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, has been tipped to move from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC to anchor the new GRC. He has been seen in Sengkang on several occasions recently.

Mr Ng and Mr Amrin will likely replace Mr Teo Ser Luck, whose Sengkang Central ward is estimated to have around 85,000 residents.

It is unclear if Mr Teo, a three-term MP, will be fielded elsewhere. He has visited homes in Mr Ng's Punggol North ward, raising the possibility of a swop with Mr Ng.

Dr Lam Pin Min, who is Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health, is likely to stay put in Sengkang West, sources said.

Meanwhile, Mr Lye, 54, a new face and chairman of Punggol East Citizens Consultative Committee, is expected to take over from seven-term party stalwart Charles Chong.

The Workers' Party (WP) looks set to make a bid for Sengkang GRC at the next GE, which has to be held by April next year. Both Punggol East and Sengkang West have traditionally been WP stomping grounds.

At the 2015 General Election, the PAP's Dr Lam defeated WP opponent Koh Choong Yong in Sengkang West SMC after scoring 62.1 per cent of the vote.

Over in Punggol East, Mr Charles Chong wrested the single seat from WP incumbent Lee Li Lian with 51.76 per cent of the vote.

Ms Lee, who previously won the single-member constituency in a by-election in 2013, is expected to lead a WP team to contest Sengkang GRC.

While the WP has yet to unveil its election plans, Ms Lee has been introducing residents in the area to new faces such as Ms Raeesah Khan, 26, founder of Reyna Movement, which runs programmes to empower women.

Other potential WP candidates for Sengkang GRC are equity analyst Louis Chua and Essec Business School's associate professor of economics Jamus Lim, 44.

While both parties' line-ups for the GRC seem to be shaping up, there could still be changes come Nomination Day, which must be at least five working days from the date the Writ of Election is issued.

• Additional reporting by Linette Lai