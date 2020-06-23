PAP town councils cut carbon emissions

Using LED lights at Housing Board common areas managed by People's Action Party (PAP) town councils has saved 853 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and cut 358,000 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions.

The figures cover the period from September 2012 to last December, Dr Teo Ho Pin, the coordinating chairman for all 15 PAP town councils, said in a statement yesterday.

The project has replaced more than two million common property light fittings at HDB blocks with LED, or light-emitting diode luminaires, since 2010.

Motion sensors have also been installed in areas with "sporadic footfall" such as staircases and carparks to further cut energy use, said Dr Teo, MP for Bukit Panjang single-member constituency.

The project was registered with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2014.

Dr Teo said: "The PAP town councils are concerned about the rising threats of climate change and will continue to take steps to adopt carbon-efficient practices in the management of our towns."