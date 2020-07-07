PAP, SDP teams put focus on jobs, municipal issues

Jobs and municipal issues were at the forefront of the constituency political broadcasts last evening by both the People's Action Party (PAP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) teams contesting in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on the fourth day of the televised broadcasts that the PAP plans to implement a series of upgrading works that will significantly change the area in the next five years.

Mr Wong, 47, who anchors the four-person PAP team, said projects in the works include the revamp of the Singapore Turf Club into a lifestyle destination and redevelopment of the Sungei Kadut industrial estate, as well as a new polyclinic within Yew Tee.

"In five years, I assure you that we will be able to see significant changes on the ground," he said.

He added that his team will help those whose jobs and incomes have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to find new jobs and training places. Families of affected residents will also get additional help, he promised.

Urging voters to give the PAP the mandate to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Wong said: "Our survival and our future is on the line, so please consider your vote carefully," he said.

Speaking in Malay and English, Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, 45, said the PAP team is focused on making job and training opportunities more accessible to residents.

Two-term MP Alex Yam, 39, who spoke in Mandarin and English, cited other examples of upgrading projects in the works.

These include transforming town centres in various areas in Marsiling-Yew Tee.

New candidate Hany Soh, 33, a lawyer, said she wants to help residents know better their legal rights and where to seek help.

If elected, she will also help divorced parents and unwed single parents. "I will do more to help all of you - providing more pre-school and childcare spaces, promoting greater inter-generational bonding, and supporting all of you in your aspirations for your children," said Ms Soh.

The rival SDP slate took aim at municipal issues in the constituency.

Business development strategist Benjamin Pwee, 53, said they have heard many complaints from residents, especially on maintenance of public housing facilities.

These include cleanliness issues, rat infestations and "unresponsive" PAP MPs. Mr Pwee said his team would focus more on helping residents with livelihood problems, rather than channelling resources to upgrading public facilities.

"We offer greater financial accountability, and greater focus on everyday livelihood. Give us a chance to represent you in Parliament, and to run your town council, and speak up for your interest," he said.

Speaking in Mandarin, Mr Bryan Lim, 43, an assistant director at a local hospital, said he will pay attention to upgrading two blocks of Housing Board flats in Marsiling, to drive home the point that the SDP has the welfare of constituents as its top priority.

Education consultant Damanhuri Abas, 49, speaking in Malay, said that while the Malay community has made great strides in education and other areas in the past two decades, there is a lack of leadership.

Account manager Khung Wai Yeen, 38, wants the Government to do more to ensure that Singaporeans are given priority in jobs as professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

"We at the SDP are open to accepting foreigners into our fold, but it should not be done at the expense of Singaporeans," said Mr Khung. "We propose to establish a national job bank where companies must hire from. Only if they are not able to find someone with the skill sets in the national job bank are they able to hire foreigners."