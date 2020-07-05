PAP says population figures were disclosed in Parliament

It has already been made plain in Parliament that Singapore's population is expected to be well below 6.9 million in 2030, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday.

He was responding to a question about Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan's claim that the People's Action Party had "toyed with the idea" of raising the population to 10 million.

"I am perplexed," the minister said during a walkabout in Yishun Link.

"Obviously, parliamentary statements are not looked at."

He cited a 2018 speech in Parliament by Mrs Josephine Teo, who was then in charge of population matters in the Prime Minister's Office.

Mrs Teo had said that Singapore's population was expected to be below 6 million by this year, and "significantly below" 6.9 million by 2030.

Dr Chee had made the claim about a population of 10 million during a televised debate last Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who was representing the PAP at the debate, said it was false.

Mr Shanmugam said: "We have given the figures in Parliament, if I'm not wrong, more than once... I think people can judge for themselves."

He did not want to be drawn further on the issue, saying that the PAP has made its position known in several statements in recent days.

The leaders of the PAP and SDP have had several exchanges over the issue during a televised debate on Wednesday night.

During the debate, Dr Chee claimed that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had "toyed with the idea" of raising Singapore's population to 10 million.

Dr Balakrishnan, who was representing the PAP at the debate, said that the claim was false.

Mr Heng also responded in a Facebook post the next day, saying he had not said the country should plan to raise its population to 10 million or mentioned the number.

The National Population and Talent Division also made clear that the Government has not proposed, planned or targeted for Singapore to increase its population to 10 million.

The population projection was suggested by Mr Liu Thai Ker, former chief executive of the Housing Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, in a 2013 public forum, where he argued that a 10 million population was necessary for Singapore to remain sustainable in the long term.

At a forum at Nanyang Technological University last year, Mr Heng was asked about Singapore's Population White Paper.

Responding to the question, Mr Heng said that Mr Liu had publicly said Singapore should go for a higher population number.

Mr Heng also said that the population number is not just about the physical space but also the social space and sense of togetherness.

Mr Heng did not say Singapore should plan for 10 million people - nor did he mention the figure.

Despite the clarification, the SDP, which is asking voters to reject a population of 10 million, has responded by claiming victory on that front.

Asked about the Progress Singapore Party team that the PAP will be facing in Nee Soon GRC at the polls on Friday, Mr Shanmugam said that it lacks "concrete plans" at both the constituency and national level and questioned if they have viable alternative policies to create jobs and get Singapore through the Covid-19 crisis.

"I have looked at the manifesto of the candidates who are contesting here and I don't find any answers to these questions," he said.

He also criticised Nee Soon PSP candidate Bradley Bowyer's plans to get more Singaporeans jobs as town council estate workers.

"If your focal point is 'I will make more Singaporeans cleaners' - if that's the only plan, let the residents judge."