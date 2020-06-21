PAP MPs take part in walkabouts, webinars

People's Action Party (PAP) MPs and potential candidates were out and about in various constituencies yesterday to speak to residents and businesses on the first weekend of phase two of the reopening.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean posted photos of himself chatting with shop owners and residents in his Pasir Ris ward on Facebook, saying he wished residents and stallholders good health. "So nice to see the smiles in our residents' eyes at Elias Mall... to see a familiar face, meeting friends again for (breakfast) or a drink at the coffee shops."

In Fengshan, MP Cheryl Chan took a morning walk around her constituency, saying: "Happy to see residents around the neighbourhood."

Meanwhile, Nee Soon GRC MPs Louis Ng, Lee Bee Wah, Henry Kwek and K. Shanmugam, who is the Law and Home Affairs Minister, also visited their wards.

Ms Lee, who posted a photo of herself in a mask and face shield in Yishun, said she observed more people were ordering food to take away.

"It is a good precautionary measure," she said.

Mr Ng met residents at a coffee shop, while Mr Shanmugam greeted residents and stallholders at Chong Pang Market. Meanwhile, Mr Kwek shared dengue prevention tips with residents.

Marine Parade GRC MP Seah Kian Peng also went on a "dengue outreach walkabout" yesterday afternoon, with his group of volunteers capped at five.

In Tanjong Pagar GRC, MP Chia Shi-Lu visited ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in his ward, which reopened last week after several months of closure due to renovation works.

Other MPs did house visits.

In Sembawang GRC, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung delivered groceries to elderly and low-income residents in Canberra as part of a distribution drive initiated by charity Blossom Seeds.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat distributed care packs to residents in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, while Bedok Reservoir-Punggol grassroots adviser Victor Lye checked on residents who might be in need of help in the area.

With limits on large gatherings still in place, a good number of MPs continued to engage residents through webinars on topics such as jobs and digital skills.

Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Sun Xueling, both Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MPs, hosted a virtual jobs and legal advice clinic last night.

Also present were criminal defence lawyer Ng Shi Yang and Caregiver Asia chief executive Yeo Wan Ling, who has been flagged as a potential candidate.

In a sign she could be fielded in Jalan Besar GRC, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo joined MP Denise Phua for a webinar on SkillsFuture advice. Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, a polytechnic senior lecturer and potential candidate, was also a speaker at the session attended by more than 300 residents.

West Coast GRC MPs Patrick Tay, Lim Hng Kiang, Foo Mee Har and S. Iswaran, who is the Communications and Information Minister, Jurong GRC MPs Ang Wei Neng and Desmond Lee, who is the Social and Family Development Minister, and Pioneer MP Cedric Foo also took part in a virtual dialogue on jobs.