Other suggestions

SET UP FUND FOR FOREIGN WORKERS' SAVINGS

To help foreign workers earn more attractive interest on their savings, a fund could be set up, pooling together contributions from each individual's salary, said Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC).

When workers' permits or passes are terminated, they can then cash out their savings, he added.

CHANGE THE WAY OLDER FLATS ARE VALUED

Older flats should not be valued using the current method of comparing them with past market transactions, said Ms Cheryl Chan (Fengshan). This is to make it easier for older people to sell their flats and help younger ones to afford flats from the resale market in mature estates. Valuations should instead be based on the remaining lease and the length of time it has been occupied by the current owner, she said.

GIVE PUBLIC SERVANTS MORE TIME TO VOLUNTEER

With volunteerism rates dropping once people enter the workforce, Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) wants the public service, as the largest employer, to take the lead by increasing the one-day volunteer leave currently given to public servants and let it be used in blocks of hours instead of full days.

SKILLSFUTURE FOR INDUSTRIES

To align training efforts with industry needs and future growth, Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) suggested that trade associations and industry task forces continuously look at labour market needs and training requirements, so they can develop ways to lift the skills of workers in their respective sectors.