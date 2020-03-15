Opposition parties stake claims to some GRCs, single seats

Opposition parties have staked their claims to various constituencies, including at least two of the four newly created single-member constituencies (SMCs), as early jostling over constituencies began this weekend.

By yesterday, just a day after the battle lines for the next election were drawn with the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's report, several opposition parties had made known the constituencies they were looking to field candidates in.

More than one opposition party indicated interest in group representation constituencies (GRCs) like Bishan-Toa Payoh and Pasir Ris-Punggol and SMCs like Marymount and Mountbatten - setting the stage for potential three-cornered fights.

Following a walkabout in Bishan Street 11 yesterday, Singapore People's Party (SPP) secretary-general Steve Chia said his party is likely to contest seven seats in the election.

Mr Chia, who took over from opposition stalwart Chiam See Tong last November, told The Sunday Times his party is preparing to compete in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, which is now a four-member GRC. The SPP has contested twice there.

He added that the party also plans to field candidates in Potong Pasir, Mountbatten and Marymount, a new SMC carved out from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Mountbatten was contested by SPP's former vice-chairman Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss, who left the party last September.

In a statement yesterday evening, SPP revealed that chairman Jose Raymond will be its candidate for Potong Pasir SMC, and Mr Chia will be leading a team to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Also indicating interest in Marymount and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC is the Democratic Progressive Party, which intends to contest five parliamentary seats. Its secretary-general, Mr Hamim Aliyas, has said his party is likely to stay with Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, which it has contested before, and one SMC that will be either Kebun Baru, another new SMC in the election, or Marymount.

Peoples Voice party (PV) chief Lim Tean told The Sunday Times his new party is eyeing contests in Chua Chu Kang GRC, Jalan Besar GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, which has been reduced from a mammoth six-member GRC to a five-member one.

The party is also keen on contesting Pioneer and Mountbatten, added Mr Lim, for a total of 20 seats that PV could potentially be trying for in the upcoming election.





National Solidarity Party secretary-general Spencer Ng said his party would have a "strategy meeting". It has twice contested Tampines GRC.

The Singapore Democratic Party said in August last year that it plans to contest Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, as well as the Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang and Yuhua single seats in the next election. That will mean it would be vying for 11 seats in Parliament.

The Reform Party declared its intention to run in the three constituencies it contested in the last election - Ang Mo Kio GRC, West Coast GRC and Radin Mas, for 11 seats. Chairman Andy Zhu said last Friday that the party wants to "pick up where we left off".

Meanwhile, Singapore Democratic Alliance chairman Desmond Lim said it will be vying for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, which it has contested in the past three elections.

In previous elections, opposition parties met for negotiations to avoid three-cornered fights.

• Additional reporting by Fabian Koh and Aw Cheng Wei