Singapore GE2020: NSP to field three new faces in Sembawang, Tampines GRCs

A business owner is among three new faces that the National Solidarity Party (NSP) plans to field in the upcoming general election.

One of them, Mr Sathin Ravindran, 27, who runs a business providing car detailing services, took part in a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre in Sembawang GRC yesterday.

The party intends to field two other new faces in Tampines GRC, where the team will be led by party president Reno Fong.

The Straits Times understands that the NSP slate for Sembawang includes party secretary-general Spencer Ng, treasurer Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon and members Sebastian Teo and Yadzeth Hairis. Mr Ng and Mr Yadzeth ran in Sembawang GRC in 2015.

The NSP team will be facing the incumbent People's Action Party team led by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. Other members of the PAP team are Mr Vikram Nair, Dr Lim Wee Kiak and new faces Ms Poh Li San and Ms Mariam Jaafar.

Mr Ng told reporters during the walkabout that having more opposition members in Parliament sends a signal to the PAP to not to take its popularity for granted.

For example, the PAP started listening more attentively to Singaporeans after GE2011 when it lost Aljunied GRC to the Workers' Party, Mr Ng said.

But that changed in 2015 when the PAP gained more favour with the people, he added. The PAP increased its vote share to 69.9 per cent in the last election, up from 60.1 per cent in 2011.

He said: "Alternative voices, opposition voices, are very important. If opposition parties are not present in Parliament, the PAP will not take us seriously."

Issues that the NSP will champion include the abolition of the goods and services tax for essential items, making housing more affordable and allowing Singaporeans to withdraw from their Central Provident Fund accounts at a younger age.

Assistant secretary-general Kevryn Lim said the party will formally introduce its candidates and manifesto early this week.

In GE2015, the PAP won Sembawang with 72.28 per cent of the vote against the NSP.