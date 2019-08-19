Not time for economic stimulus measures yet

Singapore's economic growth may have slowed significantly this year, but the current situation does not warrant stimulus measures just yet, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

If the situation gets much worse, however, the Republic will "promptly respond with appropriate interventions to sustain the livelihoods of our workers", he added.

While workers are worried, the slowdown has not caused a big hit on jobs so far, he said in his Chinese speech during the National Day Rally at the Institute of Technical Education in Ang Mo Kio. "We have experienced cyclical downturns like this in the past, and we are confident we can take this one in our stride," PM Lee said, stressing that the Government and union leaders are watching trends closely and are prepared to take action.

He outlined Singapore's economic situation, noting that growth has slowed mainly due to the weakening of global demand and international trade. This has affected the manufacturing sector and trade-related services.

A slump in electronics has impacted overall performance as well, especially in related areas such as precision engineering and wholesale trade. Retail continues to face pressure from online shopping.

But PM Lee said other sectors have not been affected for now, with retrenchments and unemployment rates remaining low.

This is why the current situation does not call for immediate stimulus measures.

Even so, he said Singapore has to start preparing for new realities ahead, given that the external environment is challenging.

Trade tensions between the United States and China are expected to adversely impact the world economy. This is already hurting confidence worldwide, with deeper and broader effects to come.

"Supply chains will be disrupted, investments and research and development will be restricted, people-to-people exchanges will be constrained," said PM Lee.

SINGAPORE’S POSITION We must always be principled in our approach, and not be swayed by emotions. Regardless of whom we speak to, whether it is in Singapore itself, Beijing or Washington, our views remain the same. When we can agree with either major power, we will do so. When we cannot, we must maintain and explain our stand. We hope that other countries understand that Singapore is a multicultural, independent and sovereign country, with our own position on issues. And of course, Singaporeans ourselves must fully understand what are our national interests and what are the Government’s considerations in adopting our positions. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

MORE UNCERTAIN DECADE AHEAD My concern is that the next 10 years will be more uncertain than the last decade, like the weather that is ever changing: one minute extremely hot and the next minute pouring rain. We must be prepared for this uncertain future. And as our forefathers – who were fearless, driven and united – did, overcome our difficulties together. PM LEE

For example, smartphones today contain components designed and assembled in different countries. But if the US does not allow its firms to use components made in China, or to sell microchips to China, Chinese and US companies will have to make their own components, microchips, phones and telecommunications systems.

Such decoupling of the US and Chinese economies could affect Singaporeans, who may find themselves carrying multiple phones overseas to suit local telecommunications systems, PM Lee said.

If US-China relations continue to worsen, the world will be increasingly polarised, he added.

"Singapore's economic growth will be affected, and our future will be a more troubled one."

Some think that firms which decide not to manufacture in China may come to Singapore, but PM Lee said this is not the case. Firms will likely head to countries with a lower cost base or are nearer to major markets.

In spite of the external environment, PM Lee said Singapore has its strengths - such as an excellent reputation among investors.

"Faced with uncertain future economic prospects, we need to work all the harder to protect this trust that investors have in us," he added.