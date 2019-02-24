No clear sign it's an election Budget

The generous slew of goodies announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in last Monday's Budget has sparked talk about whether a general election could be held as early as later this year.

Among the measures are the Merdeka Generation Package, for which the Government will set aside $6.1 billion to help nearly 500,000 Singaporeans born in the 1950s with their long-term healthcare costs, and a $1.1 billion Bicentennial Bonus with a focus on those on lower incomes.

But panellists at a Straits Times-UOB Budget Roundtable were unable to say if this was indeed an election Budget. The next election must be held by April 2021.

During the hour-long discussion on the Government's financial plans for the next fiscal year, panel moderator and ST associate editor Vikram Khanna asked the experts: "If you were to design an election Budget, would it look something like this (the 2019 Budget)?"

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said it is "50-50" that this was an election Budget.

Noting that the earlier Pioneer Generation Package had a projected cost of $9 billion, Mr Gan said the Merdeka Generation Package - estimated to cost more than $8 billion over its beneficiaries' lifetimes - is a "generous" initiative.

The $1.1 billion bonus shared with Singaporeans for the bicentennial - marking the 200 years since Stamford Raffles landed in Singapore in 1819 - also has a "nice ring" to it, Mr Gan noted.

But he said while a deficit of $3.5 billion is projected for the 2019 financial year, the current term of Government has accumulated about $19.1 billion of surplus in the first three years of administration.

There is still more the Government can do with the surplus, Mr Gan said.

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Ho Meng Kit said it did not feel like an election Budget, pointing out: "If it was an election Budget, we kind of expect a little bit more giveaways, handouts... after all, they've got $15 billion still stuffed in the reserves. So the powder is dry."

Mr Ho noted the Merdeka Generation Package had been talked about for some time. The package was first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 2018 National Day Rally.

Singapore University of Social Sciences economist Walter Theseira demurred to say whether it was an election Budget.

But he did say responsible governments should acquire the reputation for dealing fairly with the Budget based on the fiscal position and long-term spending needs.

They should try to design the same Budget year on year, without "pandering to the public, or pandering to try to get re-elected", Professor Theseira added. "And, by and large, I think this Government tries to do that the best it can."

In answer to Mr Khanna's question, Labour MP Patrick Tay drew attention to the Government's strategic measures in the Budget, saying: "I think the message is clear, not just this year, as well as the last couple of years - because of the various challenges we are facing as a country and what is panning out in the global economy, the things we are doing are strategic."

The NTUC assistant secretary-general added: "The narratives and the message have been very clear: we need to transform, we need to keep pace and, like I said, we don't just need to keep afloat, we need to keep ahead of the competition and to really stay ready, relevant and resilient."