Next GE about supporting team that can take Singapore forward: PM

At the next general election, Singaporeans will have to identify and support a team that they feel will be able to move the country forward, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He was commenting on the significance of the polls which will have to be held by April 2021, at a dialogue during the Business China Awards gala dinner last night.

"I think it is to show ourselves and show the world that Singapore is united and we understand what our safety, security and prosperity depend on, and are able to identify and support a team to help us move forward and get to where we want to be," PM Lee said.

This is especially so for the next election as the country is preparing for a leadership change and it is crucial that the transition goes well, he said in response to Business China director Robin Hu, who moderated the 45-minute dialogue.

The Prime Minister added it is "absolutely crucial for Singapore" that when he hands over the reins, the next team would be able to take charge and make Singapore work in their own way, just as he and his team were able to.

Asked for his observation of the fourth-generation leadership team, PM Lee noted that they have chosen Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as their leader, to be supported by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing as Mr Heng's deputy. He said he was leaving more and more things to them - speeches, responsibilities and the handling of delicate issues.

"I think they will gain experience and the confidence of the people as they go along," PM Lee said.

U.S.-CHINA TENSIONS A MINUS I don't prefer that. I mean maybe because of this split some companies will say, "Well, I will move my plants. Instead of being in China, I will go to Vietnam or come to Singapore or possibly even go back to America or Europe…" and so from time to time you may get some investments which you otherwise would not have got. But overall, I have no doubt it is a minus for the world and a minus for Singapore. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, on whether the tensions between the US and China will bring opportunities for investment. CANDID RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA I think we have tried to make sure that the relationship is one based on reality and candour, that we are honest with each other, we recognise what the situation is and we don't make believe and just say nice things to each other... In the case of China and Singapore, the fundamental interest on China's side is that Singapore sees China as developing... that China is progressive and strong and that is good for the world. And China sees that Singapore, we have our own independent position, we have our own foreign policy, we are majority Chinese but we are multiracial and we take our own position as the Republic of Singapore. So, on that basis, we can work together and there is a lot of room to cooperate. PM LEE, on the relationship between Singapore and China.

He added he was very happy that things had progressed to this stage, but that there was still a way to go.

He highlighted the need to continue reinforcing the team because "you must look for the people beyond (the 4G team) already".

That prompted Mr Hu to remark that the People's Action Party (PAP) must be in the midst of interviewing candidates for the next GE.

Responding, PM Lee said he has personally interviewed "quite a number" of potential candidates who have come before the secretary-general's committee - the final panel which makes the decision before it goes to the party's top central executive committee.

These potential candidates cover a wide range of people of different races, age groups and backgrounds, he said, with both those from the traditional paths and those from more unconventional backgrounds, as well as a good number of women and young people.

Quite a number have been active in the grassroots or non-govern-mental organisations (NGOs), with passions which they have pursued, PM Lee added.

He also said the party is still looking for candidates with the potential to be ministers, or "to be more than ministers".

"And there we are working very hard, but we still have to get a few more," PM Lee added.

Elaborating on those from unconventional backgrounds, he said they include those who may not have done well in school but have gone on to have careers in NGOs and have spent time overseas.

"You must wait till we unveil them," he quipped to laughter from the audience at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

On when the next general election will be called, PM Lee replied that going by past experience, there have been general elections called less than four years into the term, and some called beyond the five-year mark.

"So, it could be anything in between. And if we haven't started getting excited, then either it is not about to come or we haven't heard the news yet," he said.

He added: "We are preparing for the elections."