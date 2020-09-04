New MPs Speak

Louis Chua

Sengkang GRC

Mr Chua, an equity research analyst, wants policymaking to be based not just on maximising financial value, but also on maximising the well-being of Singaporeans, particularly the vulnerable.

More has to be done to strengthen social safety nets for workers, he said. Also, society needs to recognise that family-friendly policies raise, rather than reduce, productivity.

He also suggested having laws that give workers the right to flexible work arrangements.

"While it may not be possible to completely eradicate inequality in the world, it is entirely within our responsibility to ensure that Singaporeans from all walks of life are not priced out of opportunities, and are able to seize them in a timely way." "An engaged citizenry must be prepared to listen and to understand the various perspectives, considerations and trade-offs (in developing policy). We must create a discourse that is based on data, science and facts, not one based on rhetoric and ideology." "To build a more resilient society, we need to foster a culture of open-mindedness where dissenting views are not only accepted, but actually encouraged, and where bold, innovative ideas are championed instead of being squashed. I believe change has to come from the top."

Nadia Ahmad Samdin

Ang Mo Kio GRC

Ms Nadia, a lawyer, noted that many mid-career professionals are affected as socioeconomic shifts push up home prices, stagnate wages and stiffen competition in the job market. There may be a need to relook the eligibility criteria for aid schemes, she suggested, or give interim support to help these professionals.

She also wants vulnerable families to receive more support, like fixed rent for a longer duration so that they can build up their savings for rainy days.

Desmond Tan

Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment

Mr Tan, former chief executive director of the People's Association, envisions Singapore as a society with opportunities for all, and hopes it will build a liveable and sustainable environment.

He also pictures a culture of openness and trust - one in which the Government listens to and consults and engages regularly with citizens. This may mean being more transparent about the considerations and trade-offs when developing policies.