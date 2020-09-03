New MPs Speak

Sharael Taha

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

No one must be left behind as the country works together to transform the economy and weather the current storm, Mr Sharael said. And as the workforce ages, jobs need to be redesigned to make the best use of workers' experience and abilities, he added. He suggested stepping up enforcement and handing out harsher penalties to ensure firms abide by fair hiring practices, and increase equal employment opportunities for seniors, caregivers and those with disabilities.

"As we work together to transform our economy, transformation cannot happen at the expense of others. We must care for one another and not leave anyone behind. Businesses must do their part to provide fair opportunities for the people."

Alvin Tan

Tanjong Pagar GRC

Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth

Mr Tan said the pandemic has given Singapore the chance to restructure the economy towards sustainable and green solutions while remaining competitive. He also called for more to be done to include people from different backgrounds and of different abilities, especially if they have physical or mental challenges.

"We need inclusive policies and norms to ensure that people feel safe and unashamed to use mental health resources. When we fall down, we suffer a physical injury. What about mental injury? How do we heal? If we can accept seeking help for our body, there is no reason why we cannot accept the same for our mind."

Hazel Poa

Non-Constituency MP

Ms Poa, who owns an education business, said that while government support during the Covid-19 pandemic is essential, Singapore should continue to exercise financial prudence in the use of its reserves. She also called for a review of the Jobs Support Scheme, to claw back payments from firms that are still profitable and rechannel funds to where they are needed. She suggested a deferment of mortgage payments - up to December next year - for those who have lost their jobs or suffered a loss in income.

"This pandemic is like a tide rolling out, exposing our vulnerabilities previously under the surface. We need to muster the courage to have an honest evaluation of where we are in the work in progress we call the Singapore story. We need to keep an open mind and be prepared to tackle sacred cows."

Carrie Tan

Nee Soon GRC

Ms Tan, who is the founder and strategic director of charity Daughters Of Tomorrow, said it is important to maintain the dignity, self-esteem and morale of those who need financial help. She also said career opportunity costs for women and a lack of caregiving support are barriers to boosting the birth rate. She suggested, among other things, that workplace policies support working caregivers to pave the way for easier re-entry into the workforce.

"(Our leaders) have dedicated much of their lives and uncountable sleepless nights for the good of our country. It is a heavy cross to bear, but there is no need to bear it alone. The youth of today are passionate because they care so much for Singapore. Many have good ideas and many are capable. It is now our cross to bear too."

Poh Li San

Sembawang GRC

Ms Poh, a vice-president of Changi Airport Group, said Singapore has to invest in its youth, who need more opportunities to lead change and shape the future society they want to live in. She called for more efforts to harness the potential of Singaporean women, who have the skill sets, experience and maturity to contribute and lead in the workplace. She also called on the Manpower Ministry to review any unfair or discriminatory hiring practices, to ensure companies are more gender-neutral.

"Women provide diversity, and a different style of leadership, at all levels and across diverse fields. While men work hard and tend to be strong and aggressive sometimes, women are naturally nurturing and resilient. These are qualities that are crucial when surviving a crisis or rebuilding the economy and society."

Ng Ling Ling

Ang Mo Kio GRC

Ms Ng, an independent consultant in healthcare transformation, spoke on the social and mental health of Singaporeans, as well as the importance of social cohesion. She called for more efforts to support the mature workforce in finding meaningful and dignifying work. She also suggested that more preventive mental health support be given to primary care providers. They should also receive more support in terms of subsidies and integrated care with social services, she added.

"Economic growth is crucial, yes, and is the lifeblood of Singapore. But addressing the softer human needs and the collective well-being of our people can be a counterbalancing force when our economic growth may no longer be as fast as in the past decade."

Eric Chua

Tanjong Pagar GRC

Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Social and Family Development

Mr Chua said concrete steps are needed to show that there can be multiple pathways to different pinnacles of success. More also needs to be done to help Singaporeans in non-white-collar roles. For example, hawkers can be helped to innovate business models. He also suggested more mentoring programmes for youth to access networks they can tap for advice on careers, education and life lessons.

"What powers people forward, and what keeps successive generations striving, is the hope of a better future. The idea that if one works hard, he or she can potentially earn a train ticket for a better cabin class on our collective trip into the future. That very fuel for this train of hope - with the future as its destination - is social mobility."

Xie Yao Quan

Jurong GRC

Mr Xie, who is the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital, spoke on the need for stronger and more concerted interventions to support families in terms of providing dignified care for seniors. He also said long-term care must remain dignified and affordable for those who need it the most and that efforts must be made to flatten the healthcare cost inflation curve. Singapore also needs to grow its home-based care capabilities and the pool of healthcare professionals - in particular, nurses, he said.

"We should strive to provide what has traditionally been hospital-level care outside the hospital and in the home... This may be a moonshot for our healthcare system, but one that I believe is worthy for us to apply our minds and energies to."

Yip Hon Weng

Yio Chu Kang

Mr Yip, who is the former group chief of the Silver Generation Office, said more can be done as a community to help the elderly. He suggested that a one-stop online digital service centre be set up for all things related to seniors.

He added that the community network has to be expanded and deepened to offer active ageing, befriending and care programmes, and reduce social isolation. He also suggested putting in place more intergenerational programmes and services - where the young can take care of the old, and for the old to mentor the young.

"Creating a senior-friendly place is beyond infrastructural improvements. In helping each other, we must leverage our various strengths and abilities to create a stronger social compact. When one has ability, we should do our best to help others without the ability."

Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah

Jalan Besar GRC

Dr Wan Rizal, a polytechnic senior lecturer, spoke on the need to ensure continuous social mobility in Singapore, especially through the education system.

He proposed that pre-school education be made compulsory and for specialised courses at polytechnics and universities to be curated in collaboration with industry partners. He also suggested that Singapore move towards a 4½-day work week, with the remaining half-day dedicated to skills training to support adult learners.

"Mandating compulsory pre-school education underlies our strong commitment in combating inequality at the earliest juncture possible, and ensures that every Singaporean child is given the opportunity to discover the joy of exploration and play, and, importantly, that they stand a chance when they enter primary school."