New MPs Speak

Yeo Wan Ling

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

Ms Yeo, director of the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) small and medium-sized enterprise arm and its Women and Family Unit, said her hope for Singaporeans is that they would continue to champion kindness and empathy in the community.

While the Government will work hard to build social safety nets and implement policies to ensure the country emerges stronger from the pandemic, the community must band together as that is what Singaporeans lean on during tough times, she added.

"When we're willing to listen, everyone's a winner. Be it at home or at work, it would go such a long way if we all fostered an interest in each other's lives and uncovered the stories that lie beneath."

Derrick Goh

Nee Soon GRC

Mr Goh, managing director at DBS Bank, said that good policies must be complemented by good execution, as only together would they lead to good governance.

He highlighted two examples where delivery "fell a little short" - when there was unhappiness among some residents unclear on why they did not qualify for the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, as well as limitations in the TraceTogether app that slowed the ability to do quick contact tracing.

"The challenge for Singapore is how do we continue to refine and develop a more citizen-centric governance model, where policies are not sacrosanct, but rather a means to an end."

Mohd Fahmi Aliman

Marine Parade GRC

Mayor of South East District

Mr Fahmi, NTUC director of operations and mobilisation division secretariat, said the Workfare Special Payment could be increased to complement the progressive wage model and acknowledge the social value of essential service workers.

He also asked for more support for caregivers, more frank conversations on mental health issues and a sustainable model to uplift madrasahs here.

"Once this crisis has passed, I hope that we continue to value the work of our essential workers. I urge the tripartite partners to continue to support them and their efforts to continue to upskill and earn a dignified living."

Raeesah Khan

Sengkang GRC

Ms Khan, a social enterprise founder, spoke on the accessibility of opportunities for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. She called for better support for such students from a young age, and for teachers to be trained to support them holistically and not just academically.

For young Singaporeans to matter in the next phase of Singapore's development, they need to have a seat at the table, she added, and one way to do so would be to lower the voting age to 18.

"We envision a country that's able to have open and frank conversations about a direction we'd like to see our home move towards. We may be young in age and less experienced in life, but it does not mean we do not understand the important issues that the country faces."