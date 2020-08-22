New MP Yeo Wan Ling joins NTUC as director in two units

Newly minted MP Yeo Wan Ling has joined the NTUC as a director in two of its departments, The Straits Times has learnt.

A National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) spokesman told ST yesterday that Ms Yeo, 44, joined on Monday and is director of its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) arm called U SME, and its Women and Family Unit.

Ms Yeo, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, was previously the chief executive of social enterprise Caregiver Asia.

Before that, she was part of the global operations team at the Economic Development Board (EDB).

The NTUC spokesman said that as with all new senior staff members, Ms Yeo will engage with its affiliated unions and associations so as to better understand and speak up on ground concerns.

As director of U SME, she will work with SMEs and tripartite partners to boost their productivity and improve the wages, welfare and work prospects of SME employees.

Her role in the Women and Family Unit will be to strengthen the labour movement's outreach to women, and work on protecting their livelihoods as well as supporting their careers.

Joining NTUC was a natural extension of Ms Yeo's previous work, said its spokesman, who noted that at Caregiver Asia, the first-term MP had the chance to work closely with a largely female freelancing base. This attuned her to their concerns and aspirations.

At EDB, Ms Yeo worked closely with SMEs both in Singapore as well as overseas, across various industries like manufacturing and IT, added the spokesman.

"(Ms Yeo) is looking forward to connect even more with these worker groups, advocate for their interests and develop programmes that will protect them, preserve their jobs, and provide care and support for those in need, especially during this challenging period brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic," said the spokesman.

Ms Yeo joins the ranks of People's Action Party (PAP) labour MPs, who include Pioneer MP Patrick Tay and Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong, who are both assistant secretaries-general.

She is the second first-term PAP MP to join NTUC. Marine Parade GRC MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48, joined in April as a director of its Administration and Research Unit.