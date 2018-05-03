New ministers and parliamentary secretaries sworn in

The third woman minister in Cabinet, a minister of state and two parliamentary secretaries were sworn in at the Istana yesterday. In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the younger leaders have shown they can do more. "Look forward t
The third woman minister in Cabinet, a minister of state and two parliamentary secretaries were sworn in at the Istana yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the younger leaders have shown they can do more. "Look forward to them growing into their new responsibilities and building a better future together with Singaporeans," he added.

At the ceremony were (from far left) Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development; Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Finance; PM Lee; President Halimah Yacob; Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee; Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower; and Dr Tan Wu Meng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry.

