New Keat Hong Community Club opens

SINGAPORE - The new Keat Hong Community Club has been completed and unveiled, four years after its ground-breaking ceremony in 2014.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong officiated the opening of the CC on Saturday (May 5), and took a tour of the its new facilities, including a family clinic and child development unit operated by the National University Health System, which provides care for children with developmental, behavioural and learning needs and now regularly serves more than 200 families in the community.

This builds on a slew of community-based healthcare initiatives announced by the Ministry of Health in March, including housing developments that are twinned with care services.

The CC, located right opposite Choa Chu Kang MRT station, will be the first in Singapore to feature a bowling alley and a "vending machine cafe", where residents can purchase ready-to-eat meals.

It also includes a culinary studio, sheltered basketball court, a Starbucks outlet and a 24-hour gym.

It replaces the Lam Soon Community Centre at the void deck of 421 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, which has served residents for 24 years.

Others who attended the event include Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Education Low Yen Ling, and Mr Yee Chia Hsing, all MPs of Chua Chu Kang GRC.