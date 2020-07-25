New Cabinet appointments: Changes at a glance

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (July 25) unveiled the new Cabinet line-up and other political appointments.

There will be seven new political office-holders, three office-holders will retire and six will be promoted. The new appointment holders will be sworn in at the Istana and Parliament House on Monday.

Here are the changes at a glance.

MINISTERIAL APPOINTMENTS

Ms Grace Fu will helm the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment - previously called the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources. She will give up her appointment as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

Mr Lawrence Wong will be Minister for Education. He will remain Second Minister for Finance, and give up his role as Minister for National Development.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli will take over the Social and Family Development portfolio from Mr Desmond Lee. Mr Masagos will also be Second Minister for Health, and remain Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

Mr Desmond Lee will be appointed Minister for National Development. He will give up the Social and Family Development portfolio but remain Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration.

Ms Indranee Rajah will be Second Minister for National Development, in addition to retaining her existing roles as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance. She will give up her appointment as Second Minister for Education.

PAP new face and Marine Parade GRC MP Tan See Leng will hold three portfolios. He will be Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

Mr Ong Ye Kung will be the new Minister for Transport, following Mr Khaw Boon Wan's retirement. Mr Ong will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Education.

PROMOTIONS

Dr Maliki Osman will be promoted to full minister. He will be Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.

Mr Edwin Tong will be promoted to full minister. He will be Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law.



(Clockwise from top left) Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Ms Low Yen Ling, Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim and Ms Sun Xueling will be promoted. PHOTOS: ST FILE



Mr Zaqy Mohamad will be promoted to Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence.

Ms Low Yen Ling will be promoted to Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry. She will relinquish her appointments at the ministries of Manpower and of Education.

Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim will be promoted to Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development. He will relinquish his appointments at the ministries of Education and of Social and Family Development.

Ms Sun Xueling will be promoted to Minister of State for Education, and Social and Family Development. She will relinquish her appointments at the ministries of Home Affairs and of National Development.

OTHER POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will take on an additional appointment as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Dr Amy Khor will be Senior Minister of State for Transport, and will continue her role in the renamed Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Ms Sim Ann will be Senior Minister of State for National Development. She will continue her role in the Ministry of Communications and Information but relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Mr Chee Hong Tat will be Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport. He will relinquish his appointments in the ministries of Education and of Trade and Industry.

Dr Janil Puthucheary will be appointed Senior Minister of State for Health. He will continue in the Ministry of Communications and Information but relinquish his appointment in the Ministry of Transport.

Dr Koh Poh Koon will be appointed Senior Minister of State for Health. He will relinquish his appointment in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



(Clockwise from top left) Dr Amy Khor, Ms Sim Ann, Mr Chee Hong Tat, Dr Janil Puthucheary and Dr Koh Poh Koon. PHOTOS: DESMOND FOO, ST FILE



NEW POLITICAL OFFICE-HOLDERS

In addition to Dr Tan See Leng, there will be six new political office-holders.

Ms Gan Siow Huang will be appointed Minister of State for Education and Manpower.

Mr Alvin Tan will become Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Trade and Industry with effect from Sept 1.

Mr Desmond Tan will be Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Sustainability and the Environment.

Mr Tan Kiat How will be appointed Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and National Development. He will also be chairman of government feedback unit Reach.



(Clockwise from top left) Dr Tan See Leng, Ms Gan Siow Huang, Mr Alvin Tan, Mr Desmond Tan, Mr Tan Kiat How, Mr Eric Chua, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Mr Alex Yam and Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman. PHOTOS: ST FILE, PEOPLE'S ACTION PARTY



Mr Eric Chua will be appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Social and Family Development.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam will be appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Health with effect from Sept 1.

Mr Alex Yam will be appointed Mayor of North West District, while Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman will be the South East District Mayor.

RETIREMENTS



(From left) Political office-holders Khaw Boon Wan, Sam Tan and Tan Wu Meng will retire in this round of Cabinet changes. ST PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN, KUA CHEE SIONG



Mr Khaw, who had earlier announced his retirement from politics, will step down as Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport.

Mr Sam Tan has retired as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development, and as chairman of Reach.

Dr Tan Wu Meng will step down as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry.