MP Sun could contest single seat in her second election

With a whopping 242,225 voters, it was only a matter of time before Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC - the largest group representation constituency here - would be cut down in size. This will now happen - with the latest boundaries report seeing Punggol West exiting to form a new single-member constituency (SMC). It has 25,440 voters.

MP Sun Xueling, who has helmed the ward since her political debut in the 2015 General Election, said she has walked the ground and got to know the residents better.

"We are facing several challenges now as a country, dealing with the impact of Covid-19. I will continue to reach out to residents to address their concerns during this period and rally resources to help them," she told The Straits Times yesterday.

"In addition, there are exciting developments in Punggol, and I am happy to have been involved in developing those plans."

The 40-year-old is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

She has, in recent years, led several high-profile national initiatives, such as a PAP Women's Wing position paper last year that called for more affordable pre-school education. The focus on the needs of young families extends to her work in Punggol West, where over 60 per cent of residents are under the age of 40.

Six in 10 of the Housing Board flats there were built in the past five years, and are mostly owned by young families. Transport and infrastructure projects she has overseen in the area include covered linkways, libraries and study rooms for students, childcare facilities and pre-schools.

Next year, Punggol residents will have more to look forward to, with the opening of Punggol Town Hub that will feature a new hawker centre and library, among other amenities.

"I hope to continue to serve the residents here and see through our plans to fruition," she said, adding that she will continue to work closely with the larger Pasir Ris-Punggol family.

Grace Ho