MP Seah Kian Peng urges netizens not to get 'personal or abusive' in debate over Thum Ping Tjin's comment

SINGAPORE - MP Seah Kian Peng on Monday (Sept 3) called on netizens to maintain a certain decorum in their comments and "not get personal or abusive", in a new Facebook post about historian Thum Ping Tjin.

Mr Seah was following up on an earlier post about Dr Thum and freelance journalist Kirsten Han, who were part of a group that met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya last Thursday.

In his initial post last Saturday, Mr Seah questioned Dr Thum for suggesting that Singaporeans should also rejoice on Malaysia's independence day, among other things. He also said "it appears quite clear to me that PJ Thum does not wish Singapore well".

Ms Han responded in a Facebook post on Sunday, saying Mr Seah appeared to have misunderstood the nature of the meeting with Tun Mahathir. She said his statements were "baseless", and called on him to retract them.

She added that the Marine Parade GRC MP's allegations have triggered "a torrent of accusations of treason" against the group. "We are also getting death threats," she wrote.

On Monday, Mr Seah noted that his posting had generated a number of comments, and thanked those who agreed with and supported his views.

"Whilst we have different points of views... we can all agree to disagree and be civil about it," he wrote.

"It is regretful that I see all kinds of abusive remarks that are made by many different individuals (and trolls) against each other. I do not support such types of comments, regardless of what views or positions they take."

Mr Seah did not address Ms Han's point that his statements were "baseless".

Last Saturday, he also flagged a comment that former political detainee Teo Soh Lung posted about a video of a forum on Aug 18 on The Online Citizen's Facebook page.

She wrote that "Singapore is part of Malaya la", to which Mr Seah said: "Really? This is what PJ Thum and Teo Soh Lung and the SDP (Singapore Democratic Party) believe in their heart of hearts?"

On Monday, Mr Seah said it had been brought to his attention that the SDP has stated that "Dr Thum and Ms Teo are not members of SDP, thus do not speak for the party or represent us in any way".

He apologised for making the wrong assumption, saying that he assumed Ms Teo was still a member, as she had previously stood as an SDP candidate in the 2011 general election. He also thanked the SDP for the clarification.

Mr Seah also urged social media users to "always remain civil in our views and comments on any matter".