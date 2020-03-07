More to get subsidised tickets for arts shows

More people from less privileged backgrounds will get to attend ticketed arts shows from October onwards under a two-year pilot scheme that will pay for their tickets and transport. Up to 20,000 people could benefit from it by 2022, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu in Parliament yesterday during the debate on her ministry's budget.

Called WeCare Arts Experiences, it is part of an existing grant scheme by the National Arts Council (NAC) and People's Association known as the WeCare Arts Fund. It will subsidise up to $40 per ticket and priority will be given to those taking part in the scheme for the first time.

Immediate family members, caregivers and befrienders who accompany the beneficiary will also get the $40 subsidy for their tickets.

The NAC and the cultural institutions involved will select the shows whose tickets are eligible for the subsidy.

Several MPs had called for doors to be opened wider for people to attend arts performances. Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) said quality arts performances can be expensive to produce, and affordability would be an obstacle for the less privileged. "They may require interlocutors to provide context to the performances and may need to attend such events with friends and family to feel comfortable and enjoy the performance."

Toh Wen Li