Marine Parade residents, MPs recount ESM Goh's contributions

Minimart owner Madam Chua was shocked when told yesterday that Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong is retiring.

The 82-year-old, who has been living in Marine Parade for 39 years, said she was hoping he would contest the coming general election. "He is very caring and takes good care of the elderly," she said. "His stepping down will sadden many residents."

She recalled vividly how Mr Goh had come to her rescue in 1981 when she felt so helpless after she failed to get a permit to hire a maid.

Madam Chua had just moved to Marine Parade to start a provision shop business and needed a helper to take care of her two children.

Mr Goh helped to write a letter to the authorities to support her case and she got the permit, she said.

Like Madam Chua, many Marine Parade residents were expecting Mr Goh to stand again.

"Marine Parade has always been a stronghold for PAP because of Goh Chok Tong," said Mr Marican A.J., 75, a resident of more than 30 years who saw the area develop into a mature estate.

"Mr Goh is a sentimental person. Instead of demolishing the old flats, he upgraded them. There are also more clinics to take care of the elderly living here," he added.

Mr Ronnie Foo, 57, who runs a fruit stall, added: "He has done so much for us. He is a very down-to-earth MP and he understands the issues we face.

"When hawkers like me get summonses, we go to see him. He would help us write appeal letters because he knows it's not easy for us to do our business," he said. "It would be hard for you to find someone who says Mr Goh is not a nice person."

Mr Goh has been grooming Dr Tan See Leng, 55, who was introduced as a new candidate yesterday, to take over as chairman of the People's Action Party (PAP) branch in Marine Parade.

Mr Goh will remain chairman emeritus of the branch, and has also agreed to be appointed senior adviser to the People's Association on a pro bono basis.

In a valedictory letter to Mr Goh, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that he oversaw the transformation of Marine Parade estate on newly reclaimed land to a vibrant waterfront town filled with warmth. "The story of Marine Parade is the story of Singapore - out of nothing, we created something special. You made that happen," he said.

In a Facebook post, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat recalled Mr Goh giving him valuable advice during the 2008 global financial crisis when he was deliberating on getting approval from then-President S R Nathan for a $150 billion guarantee on all bank deposits here, to be backed by reserves.

Mr Heng was managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Mr Goh, its chairman.

Mr Heng said he was glad to have Mr Goh's counsel. "He taught us that we must face difficult decisions head-on. Having thought through the options, we must have the courage to do what is right," he wrote. "It was a lesson that stayed with me and continues to guide much of my work."

Other MPs paid tribute to Mr Goh as a mentor who would make time to have lunch with younger MPs to discuss their challenges and issues.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, who is in the Marine Parade GRC team, posted a photo montage of Mr Goh with the message: "He is a gentleman, a mentor, a leader, and an inspiration to all with his lifelong service to Singapore. Above all, he has a caring heart, especially for the elderly and people with special needs and disabilities."