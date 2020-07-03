Liang Eng Hwa to head Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council if elected

Mr Liang Eng Hwa will take over as chairman of the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council if the People's Action Party (PAP) retains the two constituencies it serves.

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who is leading the incumbent team contesting Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, told the media yesterday that Mr Liang is a natural choice to replace Dr Teo Ho Pin, who is retiring from politics.

Mr Liang, who has served as the town council's vice-chairman for 14 years, is a familiar face to residents in Bukit Panjang, he noted.

The Zhenghua ward Mr Liang has served as an MP since 2006 in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC includes residential estates in Bukit Panjang.

He is now facing off against Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah in Bukit Panjang SMC. Mr Liang declined to comment on his opponent, saying that he plans to continue working on town improvements if elected.

Dr Balakrishnan, who is Foreign Minister, noted that the general election concerns both national and local issues.

He took aim at the SDP, which is contesting Bukit Panjang SMC as well as Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

"They have never really been a part of this town, never made any contributions, never showed any interest in between elections," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan said that while the PAP takes all challengers seriously, "we are waiting to see even at a local level what plans they have, and what serious discussions they have had with our residents".

An SDP spokesman said it is taking a "team approach" in its con-testing of the Holland-Bukit Timah and Bukit Panjang constituencies this election.

"We plan to coordinate to bring economies of scale to the management of the town council serving both constituencies," it said.