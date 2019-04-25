Legislation essential in tackling spread of fake news to manipulate opinions, elections: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Legislation is an essential part of the answer to fight the spread of fake news by malevolent actors who exploit technology and social media to manipulate opinions and influence elections, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (April 25).

To this end, Singapore's Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill will hold online platforms accountable, and empower the Government to issue correction orders or, in serious cases, take-down orders when online platforms publish false statements of fact, he added.

Speaking at the Inter-Pacific Bar Association Meeting and Conference, PM Lee cited the draft law, tabled in Parliament on April 1, as an example of how Singapore has evolved its laws to address the broader trends that affect many countries.

He said countries need to contemplate the trade-offs between personal liberties and collective security in crafting laws to prevent terrorism and radical incitement to violence based on intent to do harm, and also in dealing with the legal questions that crop up, such as taxation, which results from the different ways businesses operate with the growth of e-commerce.

The spread of fake news due to the proliferation of technology and social media is another such trend that countries have had to deal with, said PM Lee, noting that many countries are legislating to tackle the issue.

"It has become absurdly easy for malevolent actors to conduct covert, subversive campaigns to manipulate opinions and influence elections. While public education is the first line of defence, legislation is an essential part of the answer, as even Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged," he added, referring to the chief executive of Facebook.

Different countries will settle for different solutions to these problems, depending on their societal values and political traditions. There will not be universal solutions that work for all countries, or silver bullets which will make the problems disappear, PM Lee said at the plenary session of the conference held at the Raffles City Convention Centre.

"But it is valuable for us to discuss the issues, share ideas, learn how others have approached and handled them, understand one another's points of view and, where feasible and helpful, to work out common rules or at least definitions so that we can engage meaningfully on them," he added.