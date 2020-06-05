Learning from steps taken elsewhere

Singapore has been keeping track of the global coronavirus situation and is learning from the experiences of other jurisdictions, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong yesterday.

He added that its phased reopening strategy, restrictions on social gatherings and use of digital solutions for contact tracing are similar to measures taken in New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Korea.

New Zealand, for example, gradually moved down from its highest alert level after taking into consideration factors such as daily case numbers and the healthcare system's capacity to deal with a potential surge, once restrictions were eased.

In Hong Kong, social gatherings are restricted to eight people, while Germany and the United Kingdom have limited gatherings to just two.

"While the situation differs for different jurisdictions, most have taken a cautious and risk-based approach in lifting restrictions, given the possibility of a resurgence in cases that can potentially overwhelm the healthcare system," Mr Gan said.

"Whilst workplaces have reopened, many authorities have retained measures to limit social interactions and restrict mixing of households in the early stages of opening, as these are known sources of transmission."

Basic measures to prevent virus transmission - such as mandatory mask wearing and regular disinfection of shared surfaces - have also been put in place here and elsewhere. Other countries have also made use of digital solutions for faster contact tracing and identification of clusters. They include Australia, China, Israel and South Korea.

"The last and most important lesson we have learnt from other countries is that we cannot be complacent, as there is always the risk of a second wave of the virus," Mr Gan said.