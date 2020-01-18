Leadership reshuffle, new HQ for PSP ahead of polls

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has reshuffled its leadership less than a year after it was formed, with a political newcomer in the post of assistant secretary-general.

Mr Leong Mun Wai, founder and chief executive of investment firm Timbre Capital, has taken over from Mr Lee Yung Hwee, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Party vice-chairman K. S. Singam is also relinquishing his post. He is stepping down for health reasons and will be replaced by former Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) member Michelle Lee Juen.

PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock also announced four other new members of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) yesterday at the party's inaugural new year dinner celebration.

They are former Republic of Singapore Air Force colonel and former chief executive of Hong Leong Asia Francis Yuen; wealth manager Andrew Ng; fund manager and former independent director of Airocean Group Ong Seow Yong; and human resources manager Tan Chika.

Dr Tan's personal assistant, Mr Alex Tan, who recently drew criticism from People's Power Party leader Goh Meng Seng for disparaging a proposed alliance of opposition parties, will stay on as a CEC member.

Dr Tan also announced the party had acquired new headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

He said an open house would be held there on the second day of Chinese New Year.

"I have said from the beginning that I am looking for a team to mentor, so many have stepped forward," he said. "PSP is now managed by a team. It is not just the Tan Cheng Bock party, it is the people's party."

Addressing the crowd at the dinner held in Ban Heng restaurant at HarbourFront, Mr Leong said he had been reluctant to join politics.

But he was inspired by Dr Tan's "genuine love and compassion for Singapore and Singaporeans" and felt that he could not "let him fight this battle alone".

He added: "I'm fully aware that I'm a political rookie with shortcomings. I will need to get the people's recognition on top of my paper qualification."

Mr Leong said Dr Tan had promised to provide guidance and mentoring to any Singaporean who was willing to come forward.

"I think together, in the coming elections, we will be able to present as a group the most credible alternative choice to the people, probably in the electoral history of our country."

Several leaders of other opposition parties were spotted at the dinner, including SDP chief Chee Soon Juan and chairman Paul Tambyah, as well as People's Voice chief Lim Tean.

A music video for the PSP's newly composed theme song was screened at the event and a party mascot, an otter named Otica, was also unveiled. Various party members also put up musical performances, including a rendition of the 1998 National Day song, Home.