Keen to champion interfaith, inter-ethnic ties

There are between 200 and 300 religious and clan organisations in Mayor Fahmi Aliman's South East District, and he plans to get to know them all, and find out how he can help them.

It is a massive task but the newly minted mayor is ready. He plans to build on the work of his predecessor, Dr Maliki Osman, and keep championing interfaith and inter-ethnic dialogue among residents.

There are about 500,000 residents in the district.

The plan, he said, is to involve not just religious leaders in these conversations but also youth.

Mr Fahmi said: "I want to target more youth and be able to talk about issues. Some could be very hot-button issues. If you ask me, are we ready? We'll never be ready but it's good to just talk about it, so at least people know that we are open about it.

"We also have the Racial Harmony Youth Ambassador Programme. We are going to grow that capability and see how best we can make sure we talk about issues that assist in getting the religious and ethnic communities together."

The programme, started by South East Community Development Council in 2002, encourages youth to do their part for racial harmony by initiating meaningful projects. More than 3,000 youth have taken part so far.

Mr Fahmi is also thinking of expanding the madrasah and Special Assistance Plan school exchange programme to more schools in the area.

The newly elected MP for Marine Parade GRC said he also wants to push for more awareness of mental wellness.

He spoke on the topic in his maiden speech in Parliament during the debate on the President's Address earlier this month.

It so happened that, on the day he gave the speech, a young woman came to his Meet-the-People Session in the evening, and said she was planning to take her own life that night, said Mr Fahmi.

He said: "The girl is a bright student, with a bursary, but was very stressed because her mother was just admitted to the Institute of Mental Health and she had to take care of her grandmother.

"You can imagine, at that young age, you are experiencing all these issues. So, that's why I want to create a safe space and awareness programmes so that we can talk this through in a very open and very safe environment."

This is one area where, as mayor, Mr Fahmi said he will be able to do more - pulling in resources, and talking to people and stakeholders to get those interested to see it through.

He added that Dr Maliki has given him lots of advice. "He said always stay focused, and stay true to the things you need to do.

"He told me he will always be there if I need assistance, so I told him, 'Got six months warranty'."