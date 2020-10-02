Internet most important in shaping voting decisions

In the light of the absence of physical rallies owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the general election held this year can rightly be considered Singapore's first true Internet election.

A post-GE2020 survey has found that the Internet was the most important communication platform for Singaporeans' voting decisions.

It was followed, in declining order of importance, by local television, newspapers and e-rallies, plus friends, family and colleagues.

These were among the key findings on the Internet and the influence of information sources in the survey by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS). They were presented at an online IPS forum yesterday.

In contrast, the most influential communication channel in GE2015 was local television, followed by both print newspapers and the Internet in second place.

The Internet in GE2020 was particularly important for two groups of voters: Those born after 1965 and the PMETs, or professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

As for e-rallies, three groups found them an especially important information source - voters born after 1965, people whose monthly household incomes range between $5,000 and $6,999, and those with at least post-secondary educational qualifications.

Meanwhile, mainstream media sources such as TV and print newspapers were especially important for voters born before 1965, the less-educated and those whose monthly household income is below $2,000.

Yuen Sin