Independent candidate in Pioneer wants to be a neutral third voice

The sole independent candidate in the general election wants to be a third option for Singaporeans, besides the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and the opposition parties. Mr Cheang Peng Wah, who is contesting in Pioneer SMC, said he was driven to enter politics by his belief that a neutral third party is needed to keep the Government accountable to the people.

"Our governance standard has dropped since Mr Lee Kuan Yew's time. Our ministers are not up to the mark yet, so a strong voice is needed in Parliament to help them become stronger," said the former Republic of Singapore Air Force engineer in an interview with The Straits Times last Friday.

Mr Cheang, who is now a business consultant, declined to disclose his age. A check on his Facebook page indicates he is in his early 60s. He is married and has a daughter.

Last Friday evening, he distributed his campaign fliers in Jurong Point, with the help of about 15 friends and family members. He said one way to keep the Government accountable is to insist on clear and specific objectives for any project that involves large sums of taxpayers' money, as well as to conduct post-implementation reviews on the money spent.

If elected, Mr Cheang said he will also raise difficult questions in Parliament, but did not specify them when asked to elaborate.

He is up against two-term PAP MP Patrick Tay, 48, and Progress Singapore Party candidate Lim Cher Hong, 42, an author and chartered financial consultant.

Mr Cheang said: "The other parties talk very generally about the country, take photos and shake hands. That is the branded Nike way of doing business. Mine is the insurgent, a guerilla way."

When making house visits, he addresses residents by name and hands them fliers with their names handwritten on them. He had bought a copy of the register of electors with voters' details from the Elections Department. His horse logo represents his commitment to voters to "move and run faster" to resolve issues on the ground, he said.

Mr Cheang, who has a Master of Technology in knowledge engineering from the National University of Singapore, added that he is outspoken on Singapore's policies and municipal happenings. He explained why he believes he is a "good and suitable" candidate to "represent the people's voice in Parliament".

While most people around him are supportive, he said there will always be detractors. "I have read the negative Facebook comments on articles about me running as a candidate where they predict I will lose my deposit money. I respect their views, but I will just ignore them. I believe that history is for the people to make."