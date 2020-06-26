Hougang, Aljunied residents are sad

The surprise announcement from the Workers' Party (WP) yesterday that former chief Low Thia Khiang would not contest the coming election was the talk of the town, especially in Hougang and Aljunied, where residents said they were saddened by the news.

Many in single-seat Hougang, where Mr Low, 63, was first elected as MP in 1991 and served the constituency for 20 years, still remember him with great fondness and said it was painful to see him call time on his political career as Singapore's longest-serving opposition MP.

Said long-time Hougang resident Andy Teo, 81: "He's a very good man, I've met him before. He's a very compassionate and straightforward man."

Added the part-time cleaner: "I hope he stays on as an adviser to the party. I think the newer group will be missing something without him, so hopefully he will still be able to help them in other ways."

Mr Mark Ong, 53, who has been living in Hougang Avenue 2 since he was 21, was also disappointed by the news. But the engineer said that with or without Mr Low, whom he called an "opposition idol", he would continue to support the WP.

Mr Ong recalled the time Mr Low visited Mr Ong's father's wake and sent the family a wreath of flowers to express his condolences, something the four-term Hougang MP did for bereaved families in his ward.

"A lot of people say Mr Low is an angry man but he is really friendly. He stands up for Singaporeans," Mr Ong added.

But those interviewed by The Straits Times also felt that the next generation of WP politicians were ready to step up to the plate.

Administrative officer Ranjit Singh, 56, said he understands the reason for Mr Low retiring from politics, given his age and recent fall.

Said the Hougang resident of seven years: "He's been around for quite a while. He might be a bit tired. It's also a chance for new blood to come in and have a chance to lead."

Besides Mr Low, who was an MP for Aljunied GRC, two other WP MPs in the 13th Parliament are also not contesting the July 10 polls. The duo are Mr Png Eng Huat, 58, who had been Hougang MP since 2012, and Mr Chen Show Mao, 59, who was an MP for Aljunied GRC.

A 29-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Andy, said he was more shocked to hear Mr Png was leaving after just two terms. But, the technician added: "It is quite true that the party needs to be renewed. Everything is changing so it is good to have some younger people come in, because different generations have different views."

Political observers said the WP's chances would likely not be affected by the changes.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at management consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore, said Hougang is still very much synonymous with Mr Low and as long as his presence is felt there, it is a constituency that the WP will win. "It doesn't really matter if you change the candidates there, so long as they're from WP."

He also said the WP has an advantage as the incumbent in Hougang and Aljunied and it will bank on that and the fact that it still has good people to govern the constituencies. "All of these things are going to matter more than just who is stepping down and who's going to replace them."

Former Nominated MP Zulkifli Baharudin said Mr Low's personality and his background resonated with residents in Hougang and Aljunied GRC. "For people who have voted for him because he speaks their language and is very much their kind of man, it is going to be a lasting influence."

While Mr Zulkifli said it is important for Mr Low to continue to give moral support to the WP and its candidates, he added that all political parties have to go through renewal.

"It is a big loss for sure. But the nature of political parties is such that they... must be able to transform."

"As much as the political parties have changed, the electorate also has changed," he added.