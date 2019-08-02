MHA chides YouTuber Preetipls and brother of race rap video for issuing 'mock, insincere apology'

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has slammed the statement put out by YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother for their controversial rap video, saying it contained a "mock, insincere apology".

"It is a spoof of an earlier apology issued by Havas Worldwide for the E-Pay advertisement," the ministry said on Friday (July 2).

"This spoofing is a pretence of an apology, and in fact shows contempt for the many Singaporeans who have expressed concern at their blatantly racist rap video," it added.

Earlier today, Ms Nair and Mr Subhas Nair, a rapper, posted a statement on social media, ostensibly apologising "for any hurt that was unintentionally caused" over their video, which is alleged to contain offensive content.

It closely followed the wording of an apology statement issued by creative agency Havas and The Celebrity Agency (TCA), Mediacorp's celebrity management arm, which were involved in producing an ad that featured a Chinese actor in "brownface". The ad was to show that e-payment is for everyone.

E-payment firm Nets, which was also involved in the campaign, has apologised as well.

The Nair siblings had created their rap video in response to the e-payment ad, to call out the racism in it.

Responding to the sibling's "apology", the MHA said it was not the first time the siblings have expressed racist sentiments.

"About a year ago, Ms Nair published a video where she acted as a Chinese and mocked the Chinese community's practices, culture and traditions. She portrayed Chinese as money-minded gamblers," the ministry said.

"Mr Nair wrote a song recently that says that Singapore condones systemic discrimination," the ministry added.

The song was written for Mediacorp as part of this year's National Day celebrations and had the lyrics - "We live in a system that has normalised us... to walk oblivious to a brown man stopped and ID checked", the ministry said.

"This is blatantly false," it added.

The ministry said it takes action whenever there are offensive statements that breach the law,regardless of the race of the offender.

It also said the police are continuing their investigations and taking advice from the Attorney-General's Chambers.