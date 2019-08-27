Ho Chi Minh City leader in S'pore

Dr Nguyen Thien Nhan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, who is in Singapore on a programme that invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits, called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday.

During the meeting, PM Lee and Dr Nhan, 66, expressed satisfaction with the robust economic ties between Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

Singapore is the top foreign investor in the southern Vietnamese city, with cumulative investments of more than US$10 billion (S$13.9 billion).

The two men agreed there were opportunities for further cooperation, including in areas such as sustainable urban development and climate change. They also discussed ways to increase collaboration between Singapore and Vietnam.

Dr Nhan, who arrived in Singapore last Saturday for a five-day visit as the 66th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, will also meet senior ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, among other ministers, and receive briefings by various government agencies.

Fellows for the exchange programme, which began in 1991, are chosen for their proven track record and potential to contribute to their nation's development and promote relations with Singapore.