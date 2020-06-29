Singapore GE2020: Ivan Lim incident a regrettable episode, says DPM Heng

The controversy that led Mr Ivan Lim to withdraw from his PAP candidacy for the general election is a "regrettable" episode, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

But, he added: "What is important for us is to focus on the key issues ahead as we set out in the PAP manifesto, which is about our jobs, our lives and our future."

Speaking to reporters at a walkabout in Sengkang, he said Singapore is facing enormous challenges ahead and it is important to bring everyone together to deal with these decisively and effectively.

"Because, as I said, the agenda is not just about the next few months, the agenda is about the years ahead, which is our future, the future of our children," he added.

Mr Heng also said the People's Action Party will review the incident and other issues after the general election, as is the party's usual practice.

His remarks come a day after the party announced Mr Lim's departure, in the wake of online allegations about his past conduct and behaviour.

Party activists grew concerned that the issue would cast a cloud on the ruling party's campaign for the July 10 election.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, in acknowledging it, said Mr Lim did the responsible thing by withdrawing.

"He recognised the controversy around his candidacy was threatening to eclipse and distract us from the serious nature and the serious issues that we have to confront during this election and during this crisis," Mr Wong told reporters at a walkabout in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, where he is helming the PAP team.

"It is a very difficult and painful decision for him, but it is a responsible thing that he did."

RIGHT MOVE He recognised the controversy around his candidacy was threatening to eclipse and distract us from the serious nature and the serious issues that we have to confront during this election and during this crisis. It is a very difficult and painful decision for him, but it is a responsible thing that he did. MR LAWRENCE WONG, on Mr Ivan Lim's decision to withdraw his candidacy for the general election.

The 42-year-old's decision will allow voters to focus on how candidates plan to help Singapore deal with the wide-ranging fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Mr Lim, the general manager for specialised vessels at Keppel Offshore & Marine, had responded to the criticism levelled against him, in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Later that evening, the PAP announced that he had written to the party's secretary-general, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, to withdraw.

Mr Wong acknowledged yesterday that the character of candidates is a serious issue.

"The public will want to scrutinise all our candidates - that's fair - and they will scrutinise opposition party candidates as well," he said.

"We do not have any reason to believe that these allegations are true, but we do not have the time either to mount a full investigation."

He urged people to give Mr Lim and his family time, space and privacy to recover from the incident.

Mr Wong also said the PAP has a "rigorous and robust" selection process, in response to a question about comments made by Progress Singapore Party member Lee Hsien Yang on Saturday.

OPPOSITION PARTIES ON IVAN LIM'S WITHDRAWAL PEOPLE WANT AUTHENTICITY The fact that so many people were interested in this issue shows that they really look for sincerity and authenticity in their politicians. So, they have to lead a very consistent life, where they care for people and give their lives in service of people, who can tell if they don't. RED DOT UNITED PARTY CHAIRMAN MICHELLE LEE, speaking to reporters yesterday after a walkabout in Jurong West. TIME TO MOVE ON This is an internal matter for the PAP, and it is for them to decide how they want to manage it... The man is not on the PAP slate any more. So, my request to my fellow Singaporeans is, let's leave him alone and let's move on and focus on the issues in this election. WORKERS' PARTY SECRETARY-GENERAL PRITAM SINGH, during a press conference yesterday to unveil the party manifesto. NO TO GUTTER POLITICS I think we don't want to talk about such things, we don't want to have gutter politics, we believe we are in politics because we want to do it for the people... We let the citizens judge. So, I don't want to say what happened to him - for me, it is not gentlemanly to criticise him... It (candidate selection) is never foolproof. But basically for me, my selection, I give them an interview first. Everybody must see me first. Then, I see the kind of person - they may be very qualified in terms of academic performance, but I look at... character, I see whether he has that character to be able to serve the people first. PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY SECRETARY-GENERAL TAN CHENG BOCK, during a walkabout at Boon Lay Place Market yesterday.

Mr Lee, the estranged younger brother of PM Lee, had said the controversy raised questions about the selection of candidates.

Said Mr Wong: "No process is perfect, no candidate is perfect, but we stand by our selection process.

"It is a selection process that has thrown up many good candidates over many years."

He urged voters to focus on what is at stake for the election, saying: "It's about candidates who are standing for election, but it's also about jobs or livelihoods, it's about how Singapore can overcome this crisis. And I think that should be on top of our minds."

Mr Wong also addressed the question of how he has been juggling his time between campaigning for the polls and managing the pandemic as co-head of the Covid-19 task force fighting the virus.

"The task force continues to meet... It just simply means I am busier than normal," he added.

"I hope residents understand that part of my time will also continue to be focused on managing the work at the task force which is critical, and we will not do anything less on that front."