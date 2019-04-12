George Yeo to retire as Kerry Logistics Network's chairman to spend time with family and pursue other interests

SINGAPORE - Former foreign minister George Yeo will be retiring as the chairman and executive director of Kerry Logistics Network (KLN) in June to spend time with his family and pursue other interests, he revealed in a note to his colleagues that he shared on Facebook on Friday (April 12).

The 65-year-old, who became chairman of the Hong Kong company in August 2012, said its current executive director Hua Kuok will take his place. Mr Yeo will however stay on as Senior Adviser, adding that he will make monthly visits to its Hong Kong headquarters.

In the note, Mr Yeo wrote: "I indicated to Mr William Ma (the company's managing director) and Kerry Group of my wish to retire a year ago after my wife recovered from a serious illness. Reaching 65 this year, I want more time for my family and to pursue other interests."

Mrs Jennifer Yeo, 60, a lawyer, was diagnosed with a rare form of nose cancer two years ago. In February 2018, Mr Yeo said she had responded well to her treatment in the United States, adding that a full check-up showed "no trace anymore of her cancer", though she will have to be "under close surveillance" in the first two years.

Mr Yeo joined politics in 1988, when he represented the Aljunied GRC under the then Kampong Kembangan division.

He became a minister in 1991 and served in various ministries, including the then Ministry of Information and the Arts, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

After retiring from politics in 2011, he took on the role of chairman of Kerry Logistics Network in August 2012 and became an executive director in November 2013.

In his note, Mr Yeo expressed his appreciation to his KLN colleagues. He said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your support, guidance, encouragement and friendship over the last seven years. KLN has grown from strength to strength and will continue to do so with your contribution."